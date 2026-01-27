‘Changed my life’: Popular streamer iShowSpeed reflects on time in Africa as he wraps up livestream tour

After 28 days criss-crossing the continent and soaking in so many cultures, world-famous streamer iShowSpeed has concluded his tour of Africa.

On Twitch, he took time to look back at his journey and soaked in gratitude for challenging himself and achieving his goal.

“I’m glad that I decided to come here and experience it for myself. To be honest, chat, this tour changed my life, bro. This tour changed my life for the better, seriously,” Speed said.

The 28-day tour included stops in Angola, Kenya, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Along the way, Speed learned rituals, drank cow’s blood in Kenya, was challenged to a pull up contest in Angola and waded into one of the disapora’s greatest questions: who has the better jollof rice.

“This tour [opened] my eyes…it sparked up something deep within me, very deep, like something from the root of me. It kinda [talked] to me in terms of like, I can do this,” he continued. “Obviously, I’ve been already doing it, but I can do this. It’s more personal, you know? And to come back to the motherland and to stream it all, stream 20 countries in 28 days.”

The trip did have some moments of controversy.

During his time in Algeria, Speed took in an Algerian Cup football match and at one point, fans began throwing water at him. When he opted to move to a different section, fans in that area began to throw water at him too. Their reasoning? According to stadium staff, fans who attended the match did not take kind to Speed wearing an Algerian national team jersey as opposed to one of the two teams actually playing on the field and that those in attendance did not want to be part of his streaming audience.

“I think I’m not welcome here,” he said.

Back in the States, several people had Speed’s back during the trying time in Algeria. Comedian Godfrey commented on the act, wondering why those people, who didn’t even know Speed, would treat him that way.

“He just went to all these dope ass places, they treated him like he was one of theirs. It was so awesome to see that and all the love they were showing him. But why when he get to North Africa, he get treated like sh—t?” he asked in an Instagram reel. “It was one kid against all these people. Everybody feels big and bad when they outnumber a Black dude.”