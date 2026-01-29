Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is arrested on battery, kidnapping charges after two-week manhunt

Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested and taken into police custody yesterday (January 28) in Miami on charges related to a domestic violence suit from last October.

Police were looking for Davis for two weeks after issuing a warrant for his arrest on January 14, charging the former lightweight champion with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. His bail has been set at $16,000.

A warrant was created for Davis’ arrest earlier this month by the Miami Gardens Police Department following a domestic violence suit filed in October of last year by his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. Rossel claims that Davis came to her workplace, a nightclub called Tootsies, and grabbed, choked, and dragged her through a stairwell and kitchen into a parking garage.

According to TMZ, which obtained the arrest warrant, police say they have a video of the assault from the club’s surveillance cameras that confirms the allegations from Rossel. According to the footage, the incident took place at 4:15 in the morning on October 27, 2025.

After the warrant was made for Davis’ arrest, the World Boxing Association moved to penalize the 31-year-old boxer. His lightweight title was removed and replaced with “Champion of Recess.” WBA President Gilberto Mendoza said that the organization will allow Davis to make his case to them and that they will take his good standing with the association into consideration.

In November, Davis was set to fight against the content creator-turned boxer Jake Paul, but the exhibition match was canceled following Rossel’s filing. Paul spoke out against Davis and called him a “woman abuser” on his social media.

Davis has also been involved in other domestic violence allegations by other ex-girlfriends and the mother of one of his children in recent years. TMZ reported that when police interviewed witnesses at the scene of Rossel’s alleged attack, one of them claimed that Davis grabbed Rossel’s neck at a club in Miami Beach in a previous separate incident.