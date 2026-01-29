Rachel Lindsay is finished paying off ex-husband Bryan Abasolo, and she’s feeling the ‘glow’

“The Bachelorette” alum Rachel Lindsay is finally finished paying off her ex-husband, Bryan Abasolo, following their divorce, and she’s feeling a “glow.”

The 40-year-old reality TV star and civil defense attorney is opening up a year after finalizing her divorce from the 45-year-old chiropractor and completing the settlement that left her owing him $500,000.

“We are free. We are happy,” she told People magazine this week. “Can you see the glow?”

She said she feels like she “just gave birth to a baby,” or as if she’s “let go” of something significant.

Lindsay, who hails from Dallas, Texas, met and got engaged to the Miami native when she starred as the franchise’s first-ever Black lead during its historic 13th season in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, the couple tied the knot. However, after five years together, she filed for divorce in 2024. During the proceedings, the “Higher Learning” podcast host was ordered to pay Abasolo $13,000 a month in spousal support.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows)

When they finalized the divorce at the beginning of 2025, Lindsay was ultimately ordered to pay Abasolo $500,000, minus what she had already paid, due to her significantly higher income at the time and his claim that he needed financial support after moving out of their shared home.

During an episode of her podcast in April, after the divorce was finalized, she expressed her frustration about being on the hook for such a large sum.

“I am truly tired of the narrative of, well, he’s deserving of the money because he picked up and sacrificed his career for her,” she said at the time.

“I’m just gonna say this and I’m gonna say this once — not true,” she continued. “The reason I said that my ex is not deserving of alimony is because we both made sacrifices in the marriage, and I shouldn’t be punished because I was successful during that time that we were married and he wasn’t.”

Rachel Lindsay attends the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 08, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While speaking to People this week, Lindsay also shared that she’s considering writing a book about her journey and reiterated how excited she is to be off the hook once and for all.

“Everything is for me now, at this point, so I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” she told the outlet. “But I’m in a place to [work toward] building it.”