Shirley Raines’ Death: What we know as family and community grieve the Beauty 2 The Streetz founder



Shirley Raines’ Death: What We Know as Family and Community Mourn Beauty 2 The Streetz Founder

More details have emerged about the death of Shirley Raines. As communities grieve the loss of the advocate and Beauty 2 The Streetz founder, known as Ms. Shirley, Raines’ twin sister, Sheila, shared more insight into the beloved community leader’s cause of death.

In a conversation with People magazine, Sheila revealed that when Shirley’s youngest daughter could not reach her mother after multiple phone calls on Jan. 27, she drove to her mother’s home, where she “waited and waited.” After multiple attempts to get in contact with Shirley, her daughter reportedly threw rocks at her mother’s window in an attempt to get a response. Her growing concern ultimately prompted her to call local police to conduct a wellness check, where authorities found the Beauty 2 The Streetz founder and CEO “unresponsive” on the side of her bed.

Noting that there were no “visible signs” that could explain Shirley’s death, Sheila told the outlet that the family is “in shock.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Ms. Shirley’s death was announced in a statement posted to the Beauty 2 The Streetz social media accounts, leaving the advocate’s thousands of followers in disbelief.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the statement read. “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations,” it continued.

The mother of six gained over 6 million TikTok followers by sharing videos of her interactions with the unhoused community with her organization Beauty 2 The Streetz. On a mission to provide self-worth-restoring services like hair, makeup, hygiene, and food to those who need it most, social media users fell in love with the care and compassion Raines consistently displayed.

News of her passing has drawn national attention, with stars like Lizzo reflecting on their interactions with Shirley.

“People like her are rare. They are special; they deserve to be protected and honored. And I’m so grateful I was able to give her her flowers while she’s here. Her work is not over. She overserved the underserved and helped the marginalized feel important,” Lizzo shared in an emotional Instagram Story post reflecting on the times she worked with Shirley and the relationship they built. “We’re going to miss you, and we’re going to need you, Shirley. I’m so sad that you’re gone.”

“This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched,” the statement concluded.