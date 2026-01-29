Vernon Davis accused of assaulting woman, throwing books and magazines during argument about abortion

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of ex-NFL tight end Vernon Davis. According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, Davis is accused of attacking an unnamed woman and hitting her with books and magazines during an argument related to terminating a pregnancy.

The outlet reported that the altercation allegedly took place on May 31 of last year, when the woman was with Davis in his home. She claims that the two were discussing her pregnancy when the argument began and escalated, and Davis hit her with “magazines + books from under his TV” before offering to pay her $10,000.

According to the woman, the former Broncos player stopped attacking her when she took out her phone and began to record him. But a week later, on June 7, he assaulted her again, this time slapping her in the face. She alleged that when she confronted him later about hitting her, he said, “If I really slapped you, your face would be blue/black.”

The complaint also points to a previous abuse by Davis, 41, claiming that a separate altercation before the one on May 31 left her with visible bruises, and that there is another open strangulation and assault case related to that incident.

On January 8, the warrant was issued for assault and battery. Davis is supposed to appear in court in February.

Davis is a native of Washington, D.C., who played football, track and field, and basketball for Dunbar High School before getting recruited to college football at the University of Maryland, College Park. In his professional career, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos, and played for the Washington Redskins (which was changed to Washington Commanders in 2022) for three years before retiring in 2019.

In his one season with the Broncos, Davis won the Super Bowl championship against the Carolina Panthers.