D’Angelo’s son receives invite to 2026 Grammy Awards after not being included in father’s tribute

When news broke of Lauryn Hill being tapped to pay tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack for the upcoming Grammy Awards, many were curious about the involvement of D’Angelo’s son, Michael Archer II.

In conversation with Loren Lorosa of “The Breakfast Club,” Archer thanked the Recording Academy for using its In Memorium segment to pay tribute to D’Angelo, rather than a mere flash of his photo on stage. But he revealed that he wasn’t invited to the ceremony.

“I want to start by expressing my gratitude to the Recording Academy for honoring my father’s legacy on one of the biggest night in music. Any recognition of his impact and contributions to the culture truly means a lot to my family and me,” Archer II said on Thursday (Jan. 29). “It would’ve been a pleasure to attend but unfortunately my siblings and I haven’t received an invitation to be part of this moment celebrating our parents’ lives and work. We remain thankful for the acknowledgment of my father and for the love people continue to show his music and legacy. Our respect for what Pops built will always come first.”

Yesterday it was announced that Lauryn Hill will be doing the tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack at this years Grammy Awards taking place this Sunday Feb 1, 2026.



However D’Angelo’s son— Michael Archer Jr. (also, the son of Angie Stone) ..says he received no invite from the… pic.twitter.com/sRizkKZrY5 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) January 29, 2026

Also Read:Lauryn Hill to perform during 2026 Grammys In Memoriam segment

However, Harvey Mason Jr., President of the Recording Academy, clarified that the Academy had been trying to contact Archer. On Friday (Jan. 30), Lorosa provided an update on the situation, saying that Archer would be in Los Angeles for Grammy Weekend but kept the details of his conversation with Mason to himself, calling it a “private matter.”

With the Grammys on Sunday, it remains unclear whether the ceremony will include a tribute to Archer’s mother, Angie Stone. The soul diva also passed away in 2025, and for now, there has been no word on whether she will be included in Hill’s tribute to Flack and D’Angelo, or in another portion of the show.

Hill’s history with both Flack and D’Angelo is well documented. Her cover of Flack’s 1973 hit song “Killing Me Softly” became one of the Fugees’ biggest hits from their 1996 album, “The Score.” Hill’s rendition earned the group a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1997 ceremony. Two years later, Hill would make Grammy history by sweeping her categories for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” winning Best New Artist and Album of the Year in the process. One of those songs from “The Miseducation” was her duet with D’Angelo in “Nothing Even Matters.”

The 2026 Grammy Awards air Sunday (Feb. 1) on CBS.