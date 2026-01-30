LeBron James gets emotional during what could be last game in Cleveland: ‘Just trying to take everything in’

LeBron James had to wipe away tears during the Los Angeles Lakers’ most recent matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as it may have marked the final hometown game of his legendary NBA career.

On Wednesday, Jan. 28, during the game at Rocket Arena in Ohio, the Cavaliers paid tribute to the 41-year-old star, who grew up in Akron and spent 11 seasons with the franchise, including delivering a long-awaited NBA championship to the city in 2016.

During the first quarter, a special tribute video honoring James’ career in Ohio played on the arena scoreboard. In footage of the moment, the basketball icon appears to fight back tears before pulling his jersey over his face and later grabbing a tissue, as the crowd rose to give him a standing ovation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, which the Cavaliers won, James reflected on the tribute and the growing questions about whether, after 23 historic seasons in the league and becoming its oldest player, if he’s truly nearing retirement.

“I’m just trying to take everything in, not take the moments for granted,” he said, per ESPN. “Because it could be [my last season]. I obviously haven’t made a decision on the future, but it very well could be.”

The night was even more meaningful for James, who entered the league straight out of high school at 18, because he was sharing the court with his son, Bronny James, 21, who joined the Lakers in 2024. His mother, Gloria James, was also in attendance.

“My mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA at the same time,” he noted. “I actually just started to think about how insane that is.”

Still, retirement remains on James’ mind. While speculation continues to swirl, the four-time champion says he’s undecided.

“Obviously, the question gets asked more and the thought creeps in my mind more at 41 years old — when the end is and where’s the finish line for us to hang this thing up,” he said. “But the drive is how much juice I can squeeze out of this orange. … I’m in a battle with Father Time, and I’m taking it personal. I’m going to see how many more times I can be victorious over him.”