Shaboozey draws strong reactions over Grammy acceptance speech “Immigrants built this country”

Shaboozey’s Grammy Awards acceptance speech has ignited a polarized reaction online, with commenters sharply divided over his remarks about immigration and American identity.

While accepting his award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” Shaboozey thanked his mother, describing her as an immigrant who worked multiple jobs in the medical field to support their family. After thanking his team, he then broadened his message, stating, “Immigrants built this country, literally,” and thanking immigrants for bringing their “culture, music, stories, and traditions” to the United States, adding, “You give America color.”

The speech quickly circulated on social media, where reactions split along cultural and diasporic lines. Supporters praised the artist for spotlighting immigrant contributions and honoring his family’s story.

Critics, however, argued that the language was exclusionary and oversimplified U.S. history, turning the comment section into a broader debate.

As the awards continued, reactions continued to roll in online:

Another commenter noted, “It’s very weird to be an artist like Shaboozey who has been uplifted by the likes of Beyoncé (someone so loud about her Texan and Louisiana roots) and say something so insensitive to African-Americans…. And this is why the diaspora stay tussling 😩 we gotta stop the madness and read more history books…”