Meet the grandparents: Son of Eddie Murphy and daughter of Martin Lawrence expecting their first child

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are set to be grandparents of the same child!

On Monday (Feb. 2), Jasmin Lawrence Murphy and her husband, Eric Murphy, shared a black and white photo on Instagram with the Murphys cradling a growing baby bump.

“Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift ❤️❤️❤️” the couple captioned the post.

Last year, the Murphys tied the knot in a quiet ceremony after three years of dating. Eddie shared the news during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” where he and Hudson reunited for the first time since they starred together in “Dreamgirls.”

“They went off, everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Murphy said.

The comedic in-laws are now set to add a new title to their relationship, but even from the beginning, when Jasmin and Eric were planning their wedding, Eddie said everything money-wise was on Martin to spend on the lavish celebration. After watching his eldest daughter Bria walk down the aisle in 2022, he knew Lawrence had to foot the bill when it came to their kids tying the knot.

“My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay. You have to do the same, Martin,” he told Canadian outlet eTalk in 2023 after Lawrence suggested it would be his “Life” co-star that pays the bill. “Don’t try to switch it up — don’t try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You’re paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying. And the wedding better be wonderful.”

Congrats to the Murphys!