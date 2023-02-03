Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence play-fight about who pays for wedding if their children marry

Eddie Murphy’s son is dating the daughter of Martin Lawrence and now the two movie stars are joking about who will pay for the wedding if their kids get married.

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy went public with their relationship in June 2021 when the young man announced on social media that they were boo’d up. The elder Lawrence later said he would “try to get Eddie to pay” for the wedding if the couple decide to tie the knot.

“We haven’t talked about it,” he said during a June appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PEOPLE reported. “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing.”

A screenshot of the comedy film, “Life,” starring Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy. (1999 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved/Getty)

Traditionally, the father of the bride covers the wedding costs and Eddie Murphy reminds Martin Lawrence of this in a video interview with the Canadian outlet Etalk. “That’s not how it goes,” the father of 10 says in the clip in response to Lawrence’s comments on “Kimmel.”

Eric Murphy, 33, is the actor-comedian’s eldest child, whom he shares with ex Paulette McNeely. Martin Lawrence shares his daughter with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.

Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille award on Jan. 10, 2023 in the press room during the “80th Annual Golden Globe Awards” at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Jasmin Lawrence told InTouch Weekly that she and Eric Murphy met through her uncle. “It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together, they’re friends,” she said.

The couple “became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things,” and “understood each other on a certain level,” Jasmin Lawrence explained. “And over time, it just, you know, became more.”

She first shared a photo of Eric Murphy on her Instagram account in July 2021 to celebrate his birthday. “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” she captioned a selfie of the two. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨”

On Jan 15, Eric Murphy posted an Instagram tribute to his girlfriend on her 27th birthday. “The moments we spend together make time stand still,” he wrote. “You make me a better man in every way. Thank you for being such an inspiration in my life. Thank you for being the LOVE of my life!”

The couple has not publicly confirmed whether they are engaged. Meanwhile, Jasmin Lawrence caught the bouquet that Bria Murphy threw during her wedding last summer. “Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet 💐👀😉❤️,” Eric Murphy wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Referring to that July wedding that PEOPLE covered, the Murphy family patriarch told Etalk, “My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay. You have to do the same, Martin.

He continued in jest, “Don’t try to switch it up — don’t try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You’re paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying. And the wedding better be wonderful.”

