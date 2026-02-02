‘It’s always f—k ICE’: SZA says Grammys feel ‘incredibly dystopian’ when ‘people are getting snatched up’

SZA is very aware of what’s going on in the world, and she’s not afraid to speak up about it. Last night, during the 2026 Grammy Award ceremony, like many artists, the “Luther” singer shared her thoughts on the aggressive and growing presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in communities across the country.

While talking to Tomas Mier for Variety, she acknowledged the uncomfortable reality of celebrating anything during such a polarizing time.

“It’s incredibly dystopian that we’re dressed up and able to celebrate accolades in the material world, and people are getting snatched up and shot in the face on the street,” she told the reporter. “It just feels bizarre, and I find so many of us don’t really know how to feel right now besides rage and hopelessness, and I don’t feel like that’s the calling card that I want to subscribe to.”

“I really believe in great possibility, I believe that entropy can breed change, I believe that this is the time when we can dig deep as a community and really learn that, okay, it’s not time to count on anyone else, but us and our neighbors to protect ourselves, to rally for each other, to be that morale booster, to disseminate, mutual aid, to take care of each other,” she continued emphasizing her optimism.

Her words came moments after she won “Record of the Year” and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “Luther.” The now seven-time Grammy Award winner also used her acceptance speech to pour hope into the viewers watching.

“Please don’t fall into despair,” she told the audience while accepting “Record of the Year.” “I know that right now is a scary time. I know that the algorithms tell us that it’s so scary and all is lost. There’s been world wars and plagues, and we have gone on. We can go on. We need each other, we need to trust each other, and trust ourselves. Trust your heart. We’re not governed by the government; we’re governed by God.”

Though she is saddened by the reality of today’s socio-political climate, the songtress is adamant about not letting current events dim her light.

“And I just feel like, yay, that’s an amazing opportunity. Boo, that this is even happening. And, you know, it’s always f—k ICE,” she concluded. “I just don’t want everyone to fall into despair because when you lose steam and you lose morale, change becomes impossible. But it’s so not. It’s so not. And I’m personally not going. I will not be going quietly into the dying of the light. So I encourage everybody to do the same.”