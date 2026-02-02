Kendrick Lamar becomes the most decorated rapper in Grammy history

Kendrick Lamar just rewrote the rap record books—again

On a night already buzzing with expectations, Kendrick Lamar delivered a career-defining sweep that pushed him past Jay-Z as the winningest rapper the Grammys have ever seen. Four trophies later, Lamar’s total climbed to 26, which is one more than the longtime benchmark set by hip-hop royalty.

Last night, Lamar took home Best Rap Album for “GNX”, Best Rap Song for “tv off,” Best Melodic Rap Performance for “luther” with SZA, and Best Rap Performance for his feature on “Chains & Whips.” It was a testament to Lamar’s versatility, capturing his strength as a lyricist, album artist, collaborator, and performer in one night.

The numbers mattered, but so did the context. Lamar entered the ceremony with nine nominations, leaving room for even more history in the night’s top categories. A win for Album of the Year would have made him the first solo male rapper to achieve the honor, a milestone instead claimed by Bad Bunny, whose “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” became the first all-Spanish-language album ever nominated for and to win the category, a landmark moment at the Grammy Awards.

Other milestones briefly came into view as well. Lamar was in position to match the record for most Grammys won in a single night, eight, a mark held by Michael Jackson and Santana, but that pursuit ended when Best Pop Duo/Group Performance went to another artist. Even so, the night continued to produce historic moments across the ceremony. That ceiling remained intact. The foundation, however, had clearly shifted.

What is harder to measure is Lamar’s consistency. He has won at least one Grammy in three of the past four years, including five wins in 2025 alone. That run reflects his broader impact, shaped by carefully constructed albums, defining cultural moments, and a steady refusal to move at anyone else’s pace.