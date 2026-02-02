Queen Latifah celebrates her partner of over 12 years Eboni Nichols: ‘I couldn’t be more proud’

Queen Latifah made a rare bold move last night — she shouted out her better half.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, as the music industry and Hollywood gathered to celebrate the 68th annual Grammy Awards, including the 55-year-old rapper and actress, born Dana Owens, who was a presenter, honored her partner, choreographer and producer Eboni Nichols, for her involvement with the ceremony.

“Eboni Nichols,” she began in the caption of a post on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of you for being a Producer on this year’s Grammy Awards. I watching your dreams come true, baby!”

The post, which included two photos of Nichols in a black skirt and jacket, set with ripped tights, offered a rare glimpse into the extremely private life the “Living Single” alum and her wife typically lead.

Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After the two formally met on the set of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 — though their paths briefly crossed while working on 2007’s “Hairspray” — they started dating in 2013 and welcomed their son, Rebel, in 2019. The couple had largely stayed out of the spotlight until 2021, when Latifah famously publicly acknowledged her in her BET Awards acceptance speech for the first time.

As she concluded, she memorably declared: “Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Happy Pride!”

However, every so often, they have stepped out together on red carpets, including around 2015, the 2024 Met Gala, and the 2025 Oscars, where Nichols shared what it felt like to celebrate her star.

“It’s just so exciting: all the cameras, everyone’s screaming Dana’s name. It’s lovely,” she said at the time, per Vogue.

Meanwhile, Latifah added, “I’m actually quite happy.”