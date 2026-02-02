‘The Voice’ contestant Ifunanya Nwangene dead at age 26 following snake bite

The international music world is reeling after the sudden death of Ifunanya Nwangene, a rising singer who starred on season three of “The Voice Nigeria.”

According to BBC Africa, Nwangene suffered a snake bite on Jan. 31 and died after being taken to a local hospital. She was 26.

“With painful heart, we announce the demise of Ifunanya Nwangene Nanyah,” music director Sam C. Ezugwu of Amemuso Choir wrote in a Facebook post announcing her death, which included a flier with her photo and details surrounding her untimely passing.

Nwangene had been a member of the group.

“Amemuso Choir regrets to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano,” the flier read. “A rising star, Ifunanya was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed.”

The alum of “The Voice Nigeria” was bitten by a snake in her home in Abuja, according to BBC Africa. Hillary Obinna, one of the late singer’s former choir members, told the outlet she was asleep when the fatal bite occurred. He added that two snakes were later found in the home. Footage circulating online, per the outlet, shows a snake handler removing at least one snake from the residence.

Nwangene initially sought treatment at a nearby clinic, but it did not have antivenom available, so she was taken to a hospital, BBC Africa reported.

Nwangene, who hailed from Enugu, first gained recognition in 2021 after turning two chairs on “The Voice Nigeria’s” third season with her standout cover of Rihanna’s hit “Take a Bow.”

The late singer continued sharing covers of Rihanna and others on YouTube and social media and was making major moves right up until her death. In her last Instagram post, she teased a “new project” with fellow Nigerian musician Tbrass.

In a lengthy tribute to Nwangene, he shared that she had been in his studio just days before her death, on Jan. 28, recording a feature for his next album.

“An irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large,” the artist wrote in a caption of a post on Instagram. “My hand and heart feel very heavy writing this, because it is unimaginable losing such a young, promising, and talented artist who touched so many lives. It is very heartbreaking — especially in Nigeria where music runs deep in our souls and connects us all.”

He continued, “The pain of saying goodbye to someone whose voice and energy brought joy, inspiration, and even healing to many is heavy. From her unique voice, to the stories she told through songs, and the way she represented our culture and struggles, Nanya was a true artist who left an irreplaceable mark. May her soul rest in perfect peace, and may the music she created continue to live on, bringing comfort to her and everyone who loved her. Her talent was a gift to the world, and no one can take that away.”

The late singer was also preparing for her first solo concert in 2026, Ezugwu told BBC Africa. The music director added that more information regarding her burial arrangements will be announced on the Amemuso Choir’s Facebook page.