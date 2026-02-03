Chrisean Rock to make boxing debut against Zenith Zion after nearly 6,000 women applied for the fight

Next up in the ring: Chrisean Rock.

The 25-year-old rapper and reality TV personality is preparing to make her boxing debut on April 25 against wrestler and Slap Fighter prospect Zenith Zion, after nearly 6,000 women reportedly applied to be her opponent, according to TMZ.

The pair will square off in a three-round bout at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania, with the event airing on pay-per-view via Triller TV, Damon Feldman of XRumble Fighting Championships told the outlet.

The fight marks a major milestone for the “Baddies” alum, who has been eager to step into the ring in an official capacity ever since a December altercation in Compton went viral. During that chaotic Christmas event, Rock was at the center of a melee involving multiple people that quickly escalated, though she later said she did not suffer any injuries.

Soon after, the Baltimore native began training with boxing star Ryan Garcia, who showed her a few moves during a sparring session that ended with an accidental jab to her face. Weeks later, she signed with XRumble’s boxing division and started working with Calvin Ford, a former coach of Gervonta Davis.

Meanwhile, Zion, a Philadelphia native and former AWA Women’s Television Champion, was chosen from 5,824 applicants.

“Be prepared, Chrisean,” Zion said Monday, per TMZ. “Because I’m coming to kick your a—.”

Tickets are currently on sale, ranging from $117 to $1,119 for ringside seats.