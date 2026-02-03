Mýa announces new album celebrating funk ‘Retrospect’: ‘We’re taking it to the skating rinks’

Mýa is getting funky.

The 46-year-old R&B icon announced she’s releasing her first studio album in eight years, “Retrospect,” on Monday, Feb. 2, celebrating “the kind of funk that never fades.”

“This album is a celebration of that and the kind of funk that never fades. It’s a bridge between the past and the future, honoring the greats, my inspirations, while forging something new,” she told Billboard.

The project, due out this spring after she began working on it in 2016, blends ’70s and ’80s funk, drawing inspiration from icons like Teena Marie, Prince, The Gap Band, and more.

Mya poses at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The album’s first single, “ASAP,” co-produced by LaMar “MyGuyMars” Edwards and Mýa, is an ’80s soul–esque slow jam about urgently needing to connect with a lover. The track dropped Friday.

While discussing the single and the project during an appearance on “Sherri” on Friday, the Washington, D.C., native said the album comes from her roots.

“It’s rooted in my roots,” she gushed. “The love of music, soul music, my inspirations — Teena Marie, Prince, Rick James, Stevie Wonder, all of the living room specials, The Gap Band, SOS Band, all of those influences and more.”

She added, “We’re taking it to the block party. We’re taking it to the basement. We’re taking it to the skating rinks.”

She also said this meant fans could expect a tour on the horizon.

“I’m always on the road,” she said.