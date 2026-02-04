Cam’ron explains why he sued J. Cole: ‘Being a man is keeping your word’

Hip-hop fans were caught off guard last October when Cam’ron revealed he was suing J. Cole over a 2022 feature used for Cole’s “Ready ’24” off of the North Carolina rapper’s “Might Delete Later” project. Even though he wasn’t fiscally compensated for his feature, Cam doubled back and suggested Cole could do an interview. When that fell through, Cam reached out to his lawyer to help settle matters.

On the latest episode of his “Talk With Flee” show on Revolt, the Harlem rapper explained his issue with Cole, whom he respects as an emcee, but says disrespected him with his lack of follow-through.

“Me and J. Cole are cool, or was cool. This is exactly what happened. Being a man is keeping your word,” Cam began, “And I know everybody’s busy, and everybody has things to do. But if I give you my word four or five times, I got to do it.”

He continued, “So on his first project he did, I did an intro for him. … I told him I may need a verse whenever I get a project done. He said, ‘Cool.’ ‘He had another project. I did a record in 20 minutes. I knocked that sh-t out and went off about my business.”

“OK, let’s put your all into it. Give me that first,” Cam said. “You called me twice to do something, and I did it. One day, you have 48 hours to do it. Then I knocked the other thing out as soon as I came to New York, because you ain’t want to sell me your record. You want to be in the studio with me. I knocked it out. Cool, you don’t give me the record.”

“‘I can’t do it now because I don’t feel like talking about that right now,'” Cam recalled Cole saying. “I said, ‘Look, I’ll do the interview. I won’t even bring that up.’ He says, ‘Nah, I can’t do no interview and not talk about it.’ ‘Alright, well, when can I get the interview?’ ‘Yo, February definite. February, I’m dead ass on February.’ February come. ‘Yo, what’s up?’ ‘Oh, sh-t. Yo, I’m still working, man.'”

Cole, at the time, was looking to avoid discussing the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, especially considering he dropped a diss toward Lamar in April 2024 and then deleted it. In the lawsuit, Cam is asking to be properly credited for the song and told his audience he didn’t even want to go that route.

“My thing was, just pay me for what I’ve done already,” Cam said. “So it wasn’t like, Cam is out here trying to sue J. Cole … I’m not on that type of time. That’s the last thing I wanted to do. But you gotta be a man and keep your word. If you’re a man, keep your word as a man. I don’t wanna go to court, I don’t wanna sue J. Cole but I do and will be compensated for what I did … or just do the interview. But even if we do the interview, I don’t know now. The ship might have sailed.”