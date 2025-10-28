Tit for Tat: Cam’ron is suing J. Cole over 2022 song and not appearing on his podcast

Rapper lawsuits might be a thing these days, as Cam’ron is taking J. Cole to court over a 2022 feature.

According to TMZ, the “It Is What It Is” host is suing over “Ready ’24,” a song Cole placed on his “Might Delete Later” mixtape in 2024. Per court documents filed in Manhattan federal court, Cam suggests he wrote verses for the song in exchange for Cole either appearing on “It Is What It Is” or at least collaborate with him on a future project.

“The collaboration never materialized despite due request by plaintiff,” the lawsuit states.

Ultimately, Cam was labeled as a co-author, not a performer, on the song, and the Dipset leader wants his proper recognition. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the song, which was initially recorded in 2022, came with “certain specified conditions,” including Cam and Cole performing the song together and Cam having final approval on when the song would be released. Cam’ron claims Cole initially agreed to a future song between the two but ultimately reneged when Cam asked him to perform on one of two songs the Harlem rapper previously recorded. Per the lawsuit, Cole allegedly told him he “preferred” to rap with him on a song the two created together, not Cole adding a verse to an already finished song.

In the seven-page lawsuit, Cam is asking a judge to adequately compensate him for his efforts, declare him co-author of “Ready ‘24,” and order him to receive proper financial compensation for his role in the song, which he believes is around $500,000.

The Cole lawsuit isn’t the only reason Cam is in the headlines these days. During her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” Tuesday (Oct. 28), CNN host Abby Phillip was asked about Cam’s infamous comments during the early stages of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ case.

When asked whether the industry was aware of Combs’ actions toward his artists, Cam was busy in a split screen talking “pink horsepower,” apologizing to Phillip, and stating he was going to “get some cheeks after this.”

Cam said it was his favorite viral interview moment.

“I knew that we needed to end the interview, and obviously, we needed to end the interview,” Phillip told Charlamagne Tha God. “We were up against the end of the show, and we didn’t; we had to get to a certain time. You know, I had to land that plane, and I did, and it was ridiculous, but as we know, that was the point.”