Money talks: Floyd Mayweather sues Showtime, claims he’s owed over $340M

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather might be retired, but the undefeated fighter, who amassed millions of dollars during his career in the ring and topped the Forbes list on several occasions, feels he’s been shortchanged by one of his longtime partners.

Mayweather is suing Paramount, the former home of Showtime Sports, as he seeks to recover “hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud.”

Showtime and Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza are named as defendants in the suit. Mayweather’s former manager and advisor, Al Haymon, is not mentioned in the suit.

The 48-year-old Mayweather believes he is owed around $340 million from the network. In 2013, he inked a 30-month, six-fight deal with the network, which at the time was considered the richest for an individual athlete in sports. During the course of the deal, Mayweather fought the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Alvarez. The Pacquiao fight alone remains the highest-grossing pay-per-view in history with over 4.4 million purchases and $410 million in generated revenue. Mayweather earned a reported $250 million alone for that fight.

In the suit, Mayweather alleges Espinoza, who left Showtime Sports three years ago when the network got out of boxing, orchestrated the deceit of the boxer along with Haymon and failed to provide full transparency about his earnings. Mayweather believes that nearly 40 percent of his $1.2 billion in career purses is unaccounted for due to shady bookkeeping.

Although he retired from professional boxing after the McGregor fight, Mayweather continues to fight in exhibitions. Last year, it was confirmed he would take on former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The fight was proposed to take place in the Spring of 2026, but as of publication, no location or date has been confirmed.

When asked how a mythical fight with Mayweather would go, Tyson gave a bold prediction.

“He’s going to get knocked out,” the 59-year-old former undisputed champion told Hard Rock Bet.