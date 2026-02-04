Megan Thee Stallion partners with the Westminster Dog Show

This year’s Westminster Dog Show featured two very special guests. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her French bulldog “Foe Thee Frenchie” partnered with the Westminster Kennel Club in honor of the dog show’s 150th anniversary.

“It’s all about glitz, glamour, style, grace, and a charm that will steal America’s heart,” the Houston rapper says in the promo video alongside her four-legged friend. “Under the bright lights of the world’s most famous arena, we honor over a century and a half of stunning champions. 150 years.”

“Thousands of pups have already dazzled the carpet, but only one will strut their way to the throne,” she concluded.

The throne the “Hot Girl Summer” star is referencing is the dog show’s coveted “Best in Show” title, which this year was given to Penny the Doberman, beating over 2,500 dogs, spanning more than 200 breeds, in this year’s competition.

Though the rapper’s dog did not walk in the competition, Foe has grown a fanbase on social media through the years with his adorable appearances on Megan Thee Stallion’s social media and even on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”