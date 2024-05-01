John Legend and Chrissy Teigen want to feed your dog

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen love pets so much, they want to ensure they have access to top-quality food.

The pair, who are the proud owners of four dogs, have announced that they are teaming up professionally for the first time to launch a pet food company, Kismet. Legend told People magazine in an exclusive interview that this new venture couldn’t be a more perfect fit for the couple.

“We’ve been pet parents for so long, and this is so core to who we are, and to the way our house is, and just who we are as people that we felt like, ‘Let’s do this one together,'” said the “All of Me” singer.

Legend explained how their love of dogs, in particular, began with the first dog Teigen adopted in 2008, an English bulldog named Puddy.

(L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Of course, we love dogs, we love food, we love the culture and community around dogs and being a pet parent. And we thought, why not? Let’s create our own dog food and create a brand that celebrates dog culture and community and connects pet parents around the country,” the dog dad explained.

Kismet, officially launched on May 1, is available online. The brand carries two varieties of dog food, four different varieties of treats, and quality dog-lover merch. Made with the help of board-certified veterinarians, the brand’s offerings boast quality ingredients, real animal byproducts, and pre and probiotics.

The brand also prides itself on being accessible. Presently, the dog food comes in two different sizes: a 9lb bag for $44 and a 19lb bag for $79.99, which are comparable to top brands on the shelves of major grocery stores. Consumers can also subscribe to the brand to receive a partial discount. According to Kismet’s website, proceeds from every purchase go to supporting Kismet Cares and its beneficiaries: Project Street Vet and Paws for Life.

The list of Black-owned or partially-owned pet companies is still a short one, although it includes Ava’s Pet Palace, Trill Paws, and others. Kismet will join Pet Plate on the market as one of the only dog food brands with a Black founder.

Legend and Teigen stressed to People how much their love of their own canine kids has driven them to launch this brand. Together, they own a basset hound named Pearl, a French bulldog named Penny, a poodle named Petey, and their latest addition, Pebbles. Legend noted how the dogs have been with the couple for “every celebration and every tragedy.”

“We’ve also had to grieve dogs together,” he continued. “Our first two dogs are no longer with us, and that was the first time we really grieved together when we lost Puddy. And so once you go through those experiences together, it just helps build the character of your relationship.”

As we know, pets and their owners often share similar characteristics. While Teigen said she is most like their dog Pearl, Legend said he felt most similar to Petey the poodle.

“He’s our only boy. But also, I act different when I get a haircut, too,” he joked.

Legend said he and Teigen chose the name “Kismet” to evoke the otherwordly “connection” pet owners often have with their pets.

He described the connection as “That ‘Oh, I’m so glad we found each other, and we were made for each other’ feeling — and we feel like a lot of pets and their parents feel that way about each other.”