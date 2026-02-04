‘It’s clearly A.I.’: Porsha Williams and girlfriend Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney are shutting down engagement speculation after fake photo surfaces

Who said that? Porsha Williams is shutting down the rumors that she’s engaged to her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney.

After a digitally altered photo emerged online and began circulating, depicting McKinney as engaged, the salon industry entrepreneur took to her Instagram stories to address the speculation, with the 44-year-old reality TV star reposting the statement.

“I am not engaged,” McKinney wrote in the statement with a crying laughing face emoji, per E! News.

“Like really, does that pic look like me? Smh, it’s clearly A.I. lawd! Don’t believe everything you see people,” she added with an eye-rolling face emoji.

“It’s crazy that these low-budget blogs with low-life individuals running them will just make up a completely fake story, and people will believe. Smh.”

The bizarre occurrence arrives months after “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and McKinney first went public with their relationship in late 2025. McKinney, the founder of Encore Salon Suites, is the first person Williams has been romantically linked to since her split with Simon Guobadia, after 18 months together. Their divorce was finalized in June after a very public, messy set of legal back-and-forths.

In November, Williams surprised her followers by “hard-launching” her relationship with McKinney when she posted a birthday tribute to her on Instagram, revealing their budding romance through a carousel of pictures of the two posing around a Christmas tree interspersed with footage of their quality time together.

“Hope this year continues to bring you everything you want and more! 🥂🍾,” Williams wrote in the caption.

With the relationship marking the first public queer relationship for the reality TV figure, Williams shared her reasons for going public shortly after the big reveal.

“I didn’t want to hide any parts of me. I felt if I did hide it and it had to be caught somewhere, it just wouldn’t feel authentic,” she told People magazine at the time. “I want to live in my truth, and so in doing that, I have found someone who I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great.”