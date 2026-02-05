5th Dimension founding member LaMonte McLemore dies at 90



LaMonte McLemore, a founding member of iconic 1960s and ’70s vocal group The 5th Dimension, has died at age 90. McLemore passed away Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke, his representative said.

The group McLemore helped build became one of the most successful crossover acts of their era, blending pop, soul and a touch of psychedelia in a way that resonated with audiences on both sides of the cultural divide.

Originally from St. Louis, McLemore’s journey to music stardom was unconventional. Before launching his music career, he served in the U.S. Navy as an aerial photographer and even spent time in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor league system.

McLemore helped form the Versatiles in 1965 alongside Marilyn McCoo, childhood friends Billy Davis Jr. and Ronald Towson, and schoolteacher Florence LaRue. The group later rose to fame as The 5th Dimension.

The group signed to Soul City Records in the mid-1960s and scored a series of memorable hits that helped define their legacy. Among their most enduring songs were “Up, Up and Away,” which won Grammy Awards and became a top ten pop hit, and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” a six-week No. 1 chart topper and another Grammy-winning classic.

Their smooth harmonies and joyful sound made The 5th Dimension household names. They also performed at major cultural events of the era — including the Harlem Cultural Festival, the historic 1969 celebration chronicled in the documentary ‘Summer of Soul.’

In addition to his musical contributions, McLemore had a successful parallel career as a sports and celebrity photographer. His work appeared in magazines such as Jet, showcasing his eye behind the lens as well as his voice in front of the mic.

Though The 5th Dimension’s original lineup disbanded in the mid-1970s, their influence lived on through pop culture, film, television and the many artists they inspired over decades.

McLemore is survived by his wife of 30 years Mieko, daughter Ciara, son Darin, sister Joan and three grandchildren.