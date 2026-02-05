Kamala Harris rebrands 2024 HQ as progressive organizing hub for ‘next-generation’ campaigning

Kamala Harris, the former Vice President of the United States and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, revived and rebranded her 2024 campaign HQ as a progressive online organizing hub for “next-generation” campaigning months ahead of what will be crucial midterm elections for Democrats this November.

The former presidential candidate’s KamalaHQ accounts have been rebranded as Headquarters. In partnership with the progressive advocacy group, People For The American Way, Headquarters will mobilize what it describes as “pro-justice, pro-fairness, pro-democracy young people against far-right extremism.”

“This combination of these large social media accounts and an organization that has for decades been at the nexus of culture and politics will help power the progressive movement for another generation,” said a release. “Conservatives build permanent organizing infrastructure. Progressives have historically built machines that dismantle after Election Day. Headquarters is the end of that cycle.”

Harris will serve as chair emerita of Headquarters and will be joined by many of the staff behind KamalaHQ. In a video announcing the revival and reband, Harris says Headquarters is “where you can go online to get the latest on what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great and courageous leaders — be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders.”

“I’m really excited about it. Stay engaged, and I’ll see you out there,” she said of the online venture that will expand to YouTube, Substack, and other platforms.

The news comes a day after the social media platforms for Harris’s former presidential campaign HQ posted a teaser video that quickly caused online chatter.

As the most recent Democratic presidential nominee, earning more than 75 million votes in the 2024 contest against Donald Trump, Harris remains the most high-profile and popular Democrat, according to public polling. Harris is especially popular among Black Americans, a critical voting bloc for Democrats in several key states.

Harris’s quasi-return to politics marks a notable shift for the former vice president, who is still on her months-long multi-city tour promoting her memoir “107 Days.” The book chronicled her historic campaign as the first Black and South Asian woman to clinch a presidential nomination. Harris was perhaps surprisingly candid about her frustrations with inheriting former President Joe Biden‘s re-election campaign just three and a half months before Election Day. The then-82-year-old dropped out of the race after political pressure following a disastrous presidential debate with Trump.

Harris, who is believed to be making another bid for the White House in 2028, has maintained that she believes she could have won the 2024 election if she had more time and perhaps distanced herself from Biden, who had grown unpopular over domestic and international issues, most notably the U.S. economy and Israel’s deadly military operations in Gaza.

Harris’s focus on young people builds on her work as Vice President, in which she embarked on a college tour to mobilize college students in swing states.

“We’re not talking about pop culture. We are having very serious conversations, and they want those conversations,” Harris told theGrio in September 2023 of her interactions with students during a tour stop to Morehouse College. “They want to participate in those conversations, and they want to lead in those conversations. And that’s what excites me most.”

(Photo: Lawrence Jackson, The White House)

While flying aboard Air Force Two, Harris reflected on her own experience as an HBCU student at Howard University, where she graduated in 1986.

“I mean, I see something of my experience in how they are experiencing it, which you know, I was there believing I could change the world,” said the vice president. “I was there believing there were no barriers to what I could do. And I see that in them.”

Harris’s recent absence from the political stage has not come without very public criticisms of her former 2024 opponent, President Trump. During her book tours in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Nashville, and at various public speaking events, Harris often used the stage to speak out against the Trump administration.

“There’s so much about this moment that is trying to make people feel like they’ve lost their mind. When, in fact, these motherf—–s are crazy,” the 61-year-old Democrat said at an event in October 2025 while speaking to TV writers and storytellers. “There is a powerful intention and force to divide the communities and the country, and make people feel alone…there is an agenda at play that is causing people to feel very disempowered.”

Harris’s megaphone could be useful to Democrats who are aiming to reclaim some political power in this year’s midterm elections. If Democrats win back either chamber of Congress, the party would regain momentum on Capitol Hill with the legislative might to blunt some of Trump’s agenda. Winning down the ballot elections, including governorships and state legislatures, would also be consequential for Democrats, particularly with issues like immigration, redistricting, and Trump’s repeated threats of militarization.

“Vice President Harris has spent her entire career fighting for the voices of young people – we’re thrilled to take the baton to build KamalaHQ into a youth mobilization organization that can withstand the test of time,” said Svante Myrick, President of People For The American Way. “This work was built into People For’s DNA: leveraging culture to change our politics. We’re excited to work with her on this next chapter.”