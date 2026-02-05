Milli Vanilli singer Fab Morvan reveals upcoming plans to perform with other 90’s acts following Grammy nomination

Morvan was nominated for Best Audiobook, Narration, & Storytelling Recording at Sunday's Grammy Awards, more than three decades after Milli Vanilli were forced to return their Best New Artist award.

Feb 5, 2026
"Milli Vanilli" Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Fabrice Morvan attends the "Milli Vanilli" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)Credit: Photo Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

More than three decades after the scandal that threatened to end his career, Fab Morvan is back in the headlines for all the right reasons.

The former Milli Vanilli star recently earned a Grammy nomination for narrating his memoir audiobook ‘You Know It’s True,’ marking his return to the Recording Academy stage 36 years after the duo’s Best New Artist award was revoked.

“I don’t need nobody to tell me who I am, what I can accomplish, what I stand for,” Morvan told TMZ during an encounter this week in Los Angeles. “I stand for the dream, resilience, strength.”

The singer revealed he has signed with a U.S. agency and is preparing for additional live performances, including upcoming shows alongside several ’90s-era hitmakers. “We’re about to do many shows,” he said. “I think the next one’s in Irvine with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc, Young MC,  and so on.”

While the U.S. market seems to just be reopening to Morvan, the singer built a strong career overseas.

“I’ve been working in Europe for 30 years on the road, but people don’t know that,” he said. “You can’t keep a good man down.”

While Morvan remains focused on what’s next, he addressed the lasting impact of the controversy that once made him a global punchline.

“They made millions off of us. What happened afterwards? They threw us into the trash,” he said. “We got scapegoated, and nobody said nothing for years.”

Fab also reflected on his late bandmate Rob Pilatus, who died in 1998 after struggling in the aftermath of the scandal.

“He was disillusioned by the industry,” Morvan said. “There was no support system.”

After showing off his Grammy nomination medal to reporters, Morvan spoke about the symbolism of returning to music’s biggest stage, this time using his own voice to tell his story.

“My wings were clipped,” he said. “I guess they’ve been reattached this weekend. The best is yet to come.”

