Red Carpet Winners: Grammy looks from Olivia Dean, Doechii, Clipse and more

If the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet proved anything, it’s that Black artists continue to set the tone, not just musically, but sartorially. From sculptural gowns to reimagined menswear, this year’s looks were less about trends and more about intention, identity, and presence.

Here’s how Black nominees and winners showed up and showed out.

Teyana Taylor arrived once again as a masterclass in control, wearing a shimmering bronze gown from Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection that showcased her sculpted body with cutouts that left much of her hips and torso exposed. Her look balanced sensuality and strength, reminding everyone why she’s always a red carpet favorite.

Tyla, who earned the Grammy for best African Music Performance for “PUSH 2 START,” leaned into glamour that felt youthful and confident in a tan Dsquared FW13 RTW dress with beading scattered across the neckline and dropped waist, and a voluminous feathered train that trailed behind her.

Ari Lennox showed off her toned physique in a two-toned Valdrin Sahiti gown that embraced texture and romance, aligning perfectly with her brand of emotional honesty and grown-woman ease. The metallic column skirt flared above her hips, adding interest to her narrow waist, while the dress’s velvet bodice teased cleavage through a tear-shaped cutout.

Kehlani also wore a Valdrin Sahiti gown for the big night. She scored Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance in the black beaded halter dress, which featured sheer lace fabric and a revealing cutout, along with her vital accessory – an “Ice Out” pin.

Coco Jones continued the tan trend in a corseted tulle mini from Project Runway Season 19 runner-up Kristina Kharlashkina’s Kristina K. line. The tulle gathered into a flower at one shoulder before draping down around her hips to create a hi/low skirt.

Doechii made a statement in a custom rust and aubergine Roberto Cavalli gown. She was nominated for five Grammys and won for best music video.

Halle Bailey continued her run as a red carpet favorite, opting for a chocolate strapless silhouette that hugged her body without revealing too much, teasing a tiny glimpse of skin through sheer flowered fabric.

British singer Olivia Dean brought sparkling sophistication in a Chanel ballgown that featured black fringe and beadwork at the top and a dramatic cream skirt.

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award Recipient Pharrell Williams and Best Rap Performance-winning Clipse reminded us that they’re “So Far Ahead” in matching velvet blush suits, blending tailoring with whimsy. Only right, since Williams run as Creative Director for the brand continues to stretch the boundaries of what menswear can be.

Best Americana Album winner for ‘Big Money,’ Jon Baptiste leaned into elegance with personality, with a black-and-gold jacket covered in sequins, pearls, and colorful gems. A suit befitting a king, the New Orleans native’s look demonstrated that formalwear doesn’t have to be boring.

Shaboozey continued carving out his own lane, blending high/low style with confidence. His Bode look mirrored his music: unexpected, rooted, and refreshingly unboxed.

Best Immersive Audio Album nominee Duckwrth brought edge and individuality, choosing a monochromatic, luxury look that blended leather, velvet and silk into an ensemble fit for a modern-day Renaissance man. It was fashion as personal language.

Chris Brown brought his six-year-old son Aeko to the awards, and both opted for clean and classic looks. Breezy wore a chocolate leather trench and matching gloves, over a crisp white collared shirt and burgundy tie, while Aeko opted for a green wool coat and suede loafers.