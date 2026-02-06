Coco Jones leans on a Whitney Houston tip as she prepares for Super Bowl ‘Lift Every Voice’ moment

Coco Jones is gearing up to sing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” during Super Bowl LX, and she’s revealing just what her prep entails, including a tip she got from the late Whitney Houston.

During the Bad Bunny Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference on Thursday, Feb. 5, the 28-year-old R&B singer and actress shared how she manages her nerves and prepares her voice before a big performance.

“Jumping around, for sure,” she said. “I get very antsy right before a performance. It’s a little weird, you know? You just gotta know me to know what’s going on. I’m just trying to get the nerves out, so I’m just moving a lot, like randomly.”

She added, “It’s so much adrenaline.”

In terms of preparing her voice, the “Bel-Air” star said she has found an old trick from Houston, who famously gave a stirring performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” during the Super Bowl in 1991.

“Randomly, I do like to eat Lay’s chips before I sing,” she explained. “I don’t know. Whitney Houston said that it makes your voice more oiled and loose, so now I just do it all the time.”

Charlie Puth, Coco Jones and Brandi Carlile speak onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The “Keep It Quiet” singer admitted she “definitely” feels “some nerves” ahead of the big night that will also include Charlie Puth singing the National Anthem, Brandi Carlile performing “America the Beautiful, and Green Day performing a set, all before Bad Bunny is set to take the stage for a highly anticipated Super Bowl headlining show.

To the “Why Not More?” artist performing at the Super Bowl is “pretty much the top of the top.”

“This is the bees’ knees,” she gushed.

“I just think this is one of the most highly viewed events of all time,” Jones, who is engaged to NBA player Donovan Mitchell, said, adding, “It’s hard to compete. Maybe my wedding will be up there. Maybe.”

Jones shared that she has her mother, Javonda’s, support.

“My mom has been at a loss for words for the first time,” she expressed. “She’s super, super excited, and I can’t wait for her to watch me sing at this moment. I feel like I’ve had so many moments where I’ve sang at games that have opened doors for me to be here, so this is very full circle.”

Super Bowl LX, featuring the Seattle Seahawks facing the Patriots, kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 8, with precoverage starting at 1 p.m. ET and the opening ceremony performances at 6 p.m. ET on NBC.