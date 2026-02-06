‘He put a little ring on it’: Harry Berry confirms engagement to Van Hunt after nearly six years of dating

Halle Berry is off the market once again.

The Academy Award-winning actress confirmed during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that her longtime partner, musician Van Hunt, dropped down on one knee and proposed to her.

“He put a little ring on it,” she told Fallon.

The conversation first came up when Berry was asked about her and Hunt’s relationship, after reports speculated that Hunt had proposed and she had turned him down. While on the “Tonight Show” set, Berry set the record straight, with a gaudy rock to prove it.

“Well, there’s some confusion that Van asked to marry me, and I said no. No, that’s not the case,” Berry began. “I did not say no. We just don’t have a date. But, of course, I said I would marry him.”

The engagement ring features a large, eye-popping round center stone, and true to the nature of their relationship, Berry didn’t disclose when it happened or how it happened, but reminded the audience, including one man who was clearly hurt to find out she was engaged, that she and Hunt are going strong in their own way.

The couple has been together since April 2020, finding love during the global pandemic. Throughout their relationship, the two have said that marriage wasn’t a requirement for them. Hunt did admit he proposed to Berry during a stop on the “Today” show in 2025 and even then Berry said the two would eventally tie the knot.

“I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” Berry expressed to Jenna Bush Hager & Co. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Berry has walked down the aisle on three prior occasions. She married MLB player David Justice in 1993, before they split in 1997, and later married singer Eric Benét in 2001. After the pair famously divorced in 2005, it would be nearly a decade before she said “I do” again, marrying French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She and Martinez share a 12-year-old son, Maceo and Berry is the mother of 17-year-old Nahla, a daughter she shares with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry.

