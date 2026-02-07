‘Honesty of the heart’: Deion Sanders reveals exactly what he loves about Karreuche Tran

Deion Sanders is using his time during media hits for the Super Bowl to love on his girlfriend of nearly a year.

During an interview with People out in San Francisco, the Hall of Famer and current college coach expressed what Karreuche Tran means to him and their relationship.

“She was there. Not only was she there, she was done. She held me down, she held me upright. She kept me positive. I’m already positive but, she did the doggone thing. Every sister out there know, when I say, a sister did the doggone thing? They know what I’m talking about.”

When asked specifically what he loved most about the 37-year-old actress and model, Sanders kept it brief, but poignant.

“Honesty … the honesty of heart and soul, that’s it.” he said. “So many desirable things but that right there? That right there.”

The two first sparked dating rumors last year after Tran was by Sanders side as he went through several health issues, most notably a diagnosis of bladder cancer. Although the two haven’t appeared on any red carpets, they’ve spent holidays together and recently during the season premiere of his “We Got Time” Tubi series with Rocsi Diaz, Coach Prime let ti be known publicly for the first time about his relationship status.

When attempting to goad Diaz into being open about her relationship with Anthony Anderson, Diaz turned the tables on Sanders, prompting him to open up about his relationship with Tran.

“Good woman, good person,” Sanders said. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

According to Diaz, she invited Tran to her birthday party in 2025 when Sanders first made his move.

Before Sanders, Tran was publicly linked to former NFL player Victor Cruz. Now happy and refreshed with Coach Prime, the couple appears to be in lock step.