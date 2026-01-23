‘She has added so much to my days’: Deion Sanders heaps praise on Karreuche Tran as NFL legend confirms they’re a couple

After public outings and even celebrating Christmas together, Deion Sanders is finally opening up about his relationship with Karreuche Tran.

The 58-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer and head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes used the first episode of the new season of “We Got Time Today” with Rosci Diaz to laud Tran for what she has added to his life in the past year they’ve spent together. The couple was first rumored to be dating around February 2025 after being spotted together, and despite downplaying it, the two have been there for one another, especially Tran, who was by Coach Prime’s side as he underwent bladder cancer just before the start of the Buffaloes’ season.

Sanders attempted to goad Diaz into discussing her rumored relationship with Anthony Anderson, but the longtime TV personality flipped the script, putting Prime on the spot. “Good woman, good person,” Sanders said. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

Diaz made sure to point out she didn’t hook the two up and Sanders confirmed he was shooting his shot.

“My shot don’t miss,” Sanders joked. “I’m pretty darn good!”

Elsewhere on the show, Diaz focused on Sanders’ time recovering from bladder surgery and being in a “time of need” for the first time in his life. After thanking numerous people who helped him and visited him while he was on the mend, Sanders offered a testimony.

“It’s taught me trust,” Sanders said. “Enhanced my faith. My faith is already on one thousand but to trust God with all my might. All my ways, all my actions, all my thoughts and to never have doubts. God ain’t put me through that to put me through that, he put me through that so I can bless others through that. That trial and tribulation that I went through and still am going through. It’s never an easy day. It’s never a normal day.”

“We Got Time Today!” airs on Tubi.