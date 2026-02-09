NFL player James Pearce Jr. facing five felony charges after allegedly crashing SUV into car driven by WNBA star Rickea Jackson

Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pearce Jr. was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Saturday (Feb. 7) after he allegedly struck a vehicle driven by WNBA star Rickea Jackson several times while Jackson was driving away from him, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office.

Pearce, who was in a relationship with Jackson for three years until she ended it, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He was released Sunday (Feb. 8) after posting a $20,500 bond.

Jackson informed police she saw Pearce following her in a white Lamborghini SUV. When the vehicles were stopped at a red light, Pearce allegedly exited his vehicle and attempted to enter Jackson’s by opening the driver’s side door. She sped off and began toward the Doral (Florida) Police Department when Pearce, who got back in his vehicle, “intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle,” according to Jackson.

At one point, Pearce cut Jackson’s vehicle off and struck it head-on. Once police arrived at the scene, a gun was drawn on Pearce, and an officer asked him to get down on the ground. Instead, Pearce got back in his vehicle and closed his car door. The officer attempted to open the door but Pearce shut it and started to drive off. In the process, his SUV struck the knee of an officer on the scene. Pearce later crashed his vehicle and was chased down by officers before being arrested.

The former first-round pick of the Falcons is facing two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a felony count of aggravated stalking. He’s also facing charges that include fleeing and eluding police officers and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, both of which are considered felonies in the state of Florida, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence to his person.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” Pearce’s legal team Jacob Nunez, Yale Sanford and Joshua Cohen said in a statement.

“Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our Client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

Pearce has been ordered to stay away from Jackson. According to Fox Sports’ Andy Slater, he faces a minimum of five years in prison if convicted on any of the felony charges. If convicted on the aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer charge, he faces a mandatory sentence as the crime is a felony in the state of Florida.