Keith Lee reveals Familee Day lineup in New Orleans featuring KevOnStage, Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh and more

Keith Lee plans to have a grand time in New Orleans this spring.

The viral food critic, who starred in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday, revealed the full lineup for his upcoming “Familee Day” festival. Set to be held on May 16, Lee is letting comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks hold court with performances by Tobe Nwigwe, Kirk Franklin, Mannie Fresh, Andra Day and more.

The idea was birthed from the hospitality Lee and his family received while doing a food tour of the Crescent City.

“New Orleans showed my family and me so much love and that stayed with me,” he said in a statement. “Familee Day is my way of giving that love back, bringing people together, supporting local businesses, and celebrating the culture and food that makes New Orleans so special.”

The one-day event will take place at the festival grounds at the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena and will combine food, entertainment and plenty of culture. One of the spotlights is the Food Village, curated by Lee himself. The area is designed for local, independent vendors and restaurant owners to showcase their favorite dishes and what makes them wholly unique. For visitors, Lee imagines, the area will serve as a space where local businesses can thrive and where attendees can get a strong taste of New Orleans’ legendary food culture in one spot.

The event will also feature carnival-style attractions and a family-friendly obstacle course, which Lee said his family is personally competing in.

“We are doing an obstacle course where my family is gonna compete against other families, and when I say compete, I mean it for real,” he told his audience of over 2.7 million followers on Instagram on Jan. 27. “We are competing for a prize. If we win, we’ll give it away. If y’all win, y’all keep it,” he shared, noting that he will not be going easy on his opponents. “I think this separates this festival from any other festival on planet Earth.”

Ticket presale begins on Tuesday (Feb. 10) at 9 a.m. For more information about ticket purchases, click here.