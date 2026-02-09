Offset addresses his dating history in Super Bowl ad starring Tiffany Haddish, Ben Simmons, Kayla Nicole, and more

Has your reputation been ruined in the public eye after a messy breakup? Well, Tiffany Haddish and Ben Simmons think you might be entitled to compensation.

The 46-year-old comedian and the 29-year-old NBA player have teamed up as the fictional legal duo behind “Simmons and Haddish,” a law firm promising to take on your ex in a new star-studded Super Bowl ad for fantasy sports app Sleeper, which also features Kayla Nicole, “Love Island USA” alum Ace Greene, and Offset.

The spot opens like a classic, campy law firm commercial from the ’90s or early 2000s. Haddish, dressed in a gray cropped suit jacket and matching trousers, and Simmons, in brown slacks with a white button-down, black suspenders and a matching tie, step out from behind a regal wooden desk in a stately office to explain what they can do for you.

“Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship? It’s very common,” Haddish says.

“Are your exes subbing you in commercials?” Simmons adds — a wink to his own string of high-profile breakups, including Kendall Jenner, who may or may not have thrown a little shade in a recent ad of her own.

“If so, you may be entitled to retribution,” Haddish declares, before Simmons jumps in: “Compensation.”

“That’s what I said! You need emotional injury specialists, Simmons and Haddish,” she doubles down.

But when the ad cuts to testimonials from supposedly “happy” clients, they’re anything but satisfied in a twist.

Nicole, who has publicly dealt with the fallout of a relationship with famous NFL player Travis Kelce, says, “Chile, don’t get me started on these two. They’ve got no idea what they’re doing. At all.” Simmons fires back that they never promised rapid response or “pronto” — they said “swiftly.”

Then there’s Greene, who recently split from fellow “Love Island” castmate Chelley Bissainthe, warning viewers that if they want a peaceful breakup, “don’t call Simmons and Haddish.”

Meanwhile, in one of the funniest moments of the ad, Offset looks up from his phone while lounging on a couch and admits he’s not even sure why he’s there.

“I don’t know what I’m doing here… I’m great at relationships,” he says with stone-cold seriousness.

Not everyone trashes their services, though. One client named “Deez” offers a glowing review, claiming that after working with Simmons and Haddish, his ex went on to write a diamond-selling album about him, to which Haddish responds, “You didn’t tell me your ex was Mary J. Blige!”

Whether or not their “services” work as advertised, one thing’s clear: both Haddish and Simmons know a thing or two about navigating public breakups. Haddish, who was previously linked to rapper Common, occasionally has her name resurfaced in headlines around his dating life. Simmons, meanwhile, has been romantically connected to Jenner, “Love Island UK” host Maya Jama — to whom he was previously engaged — and actress Eiza González.

“Haters aside, at Simmons and Haddish, we can recover anything — cars, jewelry, hoodies. Even BBLs,” Haddish promises, as Simmons hands a man a soda that suspiciously resembles a Pepsi can, another playful jab at Jenner.

“Simmi Hads has got your back,” he says.