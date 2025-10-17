How Kayla Nicole continues to cultivate a space for women and wellness

While the internet spins its narratives about her, Kayla Nicole has been busy writing her own.

The 33-year-old TV personality and sports journalist recently sat down with theGrio to discuss her evolution from former on-camera host to multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, podcaster, and wellness advocate, and how she’s been expanding and generating buzz all through her growing mental health platform Tribe Therapē and podcast “The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole.”

“This year for me ultimately has really just been about continuing to cultivate community,” she said.

“That’s always been the goal with my brand Tribe Therapē, whether it’s in the wellness space, whether it’s in the podcasting space with ‘The Pre-Game,’” she continued. “My focus has really just been cultivating community and creating safe spaces for women like me to feel seen and understood, respected, [and providing] places that they can go to learn more about themselves.”

Nicole began her career as a sports journalist and on-air host covering major leagues and red carpets for outlets like ESPN and BET, earning a reputation for her charisma and quick wit. But her name also became a fixture in pop culture headlines after her relationship and very public breakup with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In the years since, the media personality has steadily redefined her narrative. What started as a series of pandemic-era fitness challenges shared online has evolved into a full-fledged lifestyle brand centered on wellness, community, and mental health.

Now, her audience, primarily women between 20 and 45, has grown alongside her. Through her podcast, which launched in the spring, Nicole has built what she calls “an extension of my group chat,” tackling heartbreak, grief, growth, and sex with honesty and humor.

“It really is… an outlet where it’s like I feel like I’m just talking to my homegirls,” she said. “It is as informative as it is fun. A blend of laughter and life lessons.”

Meanwhile, Tribe Therapē has become a lifestyle hub for women who want to feel good about themselves inside and out.

“I wanted to really redefine what wellness looks like,” she said. “In the landscape of social media, it’s all about aesthetic and waist trainers and ‘losing 10 in 10 days’. But for me, even though I’m in the best shape of my life, if I’m mentally not in a good place, it really does me no good.”

That’s why Nicole says she approaches it all with earnest intention and not just trend chasing, but solving for a real need.

“Therapy is not cheap. Therapy oftentimes is not free,” she said. “And so I really love the idea that Tribe Therapē can be a mental health resource for all women. It’s easily accessible. It’s currently free.”

Tribe Therapē offers free, accessible wellness content and mental health resources for women who may not have access to therapy. Nicole’s work also hinges on community care.

“In my darkest of times … it’s hard for me to reach out to family and friends,” she said. “But I’ve learned that it’s the community that will help me in those dark moments. Healing is just a lot less heavy when you don’t have to do it alone.”

Her perspective is rooted in empathy and, unfortunately, earned experience. Through it all, Nicole hopes that when people look at her, they remember she is “a person.”

“I just hope people remember that part about me for sure,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey from college to now, she thinks back to the women she once hoped to emulate — only to realize that her own lane didn’t have a blueprint.

“I used to be like, oh, I want to be Oprah. I want to be the next Oprah,” she said. “There’s never going to be another Oprah. And I think we do ourselves a disservice as women thinking that we have to be the next of something, when in reality, you need to just be you and own you and stand in your authenticity, your power, your uniqueness.”