Sade cracks the top 10 of the Billboard R&B Albums chart with a project more than 30 years old

For more than four decades, Sade has been the definition of smooth sounds and melodies. Generations of fans have flocked to albums such as “Diamond Life,” “Promise,” “Stronger Than Pride,” and “Love Deluxe” for the band’s vibrant sounds and the unmistakable voice of their frontwoman, Sade Adu.

Those classic feels have translated even more in 2026 as fans have pushed “The Best Of Sade,” the group’s 1994 greatest hits album, into the top 10 of the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. The album first landed on the chart in 2024, and the project continues to climb, reaching No. 10 after 62 weeks on the chart.

On the traditional Billboard 200 chart, the project peaked at No. 9 when it was released more than 32 years ago, but the band reaching such heights with an album that could rent a car and book a hotel without supervision is a testament to its staying power. The group last released an album 16 years ago with 2010’s “Soldier of Love.” That album, buoyed by the title track, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with over 500,000 copies sold. It was the band’s first No. 1 album since 1985’s “Promise,” marking one of the longest gaps for a No. 1 album at 23 years and 10 months.

Speaking of the Billboard 200, “The Best of Sade” is at No. 95 on this week’s chart after rising to No. 90 last week.

The question is, why is Sade’s work catching on to the R&B chart now? The answer, ironically enough, lies with Billboard’s categorization of the band’s music. Labeled as jazz, pop, R&B, and soul, the group has seen its most sustained success on the jazz charts. “The Best of Sade” currently leads the Contemporary Jazz album chart for a 79th consecutive week, whereas it sits at No. 1 on the Jazz Album chart for 25 weeks. Its dominance on the Contemporary Jazz chart stands out because it has been No. 1 throughout its tenure.

Fans immediately wondered if a new Sade album was in the works when a photoshopped image of lead singer Sade Adu began floating around, but there was zero truth to the rumor. The band last released a song in 2024, where Adu highlighted her son Izaak, who had previously come out as trans.