Seahawks MVP Kenneth Walker III reveals Super Bowl LX was his father’s first in-person NFL game

This Super Bowl was extra special for Seattle Seahawks player Kenneth Walker III. As he celebrated his team’s win and earning the title of Super Bowl MVP, the Seahawks running back was also celebrating a personal milestone: his father, Kenneth Walker Jr., sitting in the stands for the first time in his professional career.

“My dad, he comes out to Seattle all the time to watch games, but he never goes to the game ’cause he doesn’t like crowds,” Walker said during a press conference. “This is his first NFL game, and we won a Super Bowl, so it means a lot to me, and I know he’s proud of me, for real.”

Kenneth Walker III had his dad in the stands for the first time in his NFL career tonight.



In addition to his father, Walker’s mother and little brother watched him become an NFL champion and MVP during Super Bowl LX. During a post-game interview with Maria Taylor, Walker remained humble as he reflected on the win: “First and foremost, I wanna thank God for this blessing to be here. Also, I want to thank my brothers, you know, this don’t happen without them. We went through a lot of adversity this season, but we came together, and we stuck together, and you know, this is what we got.”

However, his teammates did not hesitate to spotlight how “special” Walker, also known as K9, is.

“I’m so happy for him,” said Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Walker, per CNN. “Y’all don’t understand what K9 has gone through. He’s a special player. He’s a special player and our O-line – they’re special. We have a special group of guys, and I feel like when you look back at this team, y’all will realize how special we are.”

“K9 is special. There’s not a person in the building that doesn’t believe that we’re a better team when he’s going, and so to see him and when he gets MVP, it’s crazy. He’s earned it. I mean, there’s been so much doubt on his name,” Seattle safety Julian Love added.