Cardi B wants to help your hair ‘Grow-Good’ with new haircare line

While social media speculates on her relationship status, Cardi B has her eyes set on her next business venture. This week, the “Bodega Baddie” rapper surprised fans with a social media post announcing her new haircare line, “Grow Good Beauty.”

“When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair,” she says in the video. “Now that I’m older, I grew to love it, appreciate it…it’s really a part of me.”

Though she has long been recognized for her multicolored wigs, Cardi B has given fans glimpses of her natural hair throughout the years. Showing off her nearly waist-length tresses, the rapper has shared her haircare routine on Instagram Stories and TikTok, revealing the natural home remedies she uses, like an Avocado-Mayo mask. However, in 2023, she seemingly teased the haircare line to fans on social media in a video explaining how long it took her to grow her hair.

“It took me [from] 2016 until now to grow my hair,” she said at the time. “I’m not gonna tell y’all what I’m using for it because I gotta test it out first on myself.”

Now, as she steps into the beauty space, Cardi made it clear that this is a representation of Belcalis, her birth name, “a Bronx girl, mother of 4, walking down the block, being the baddest b*tch.”

“I am very passionate about this,” she continued in the new promo video. “I really love this sh*t…This is something that i have been working on for such a long long time….We want b*tches hair to grow.”

Grow-Good is set to launch in April 2026, per its website.