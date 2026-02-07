Stefon Diggs hit with assault lawsuit days before Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs can’t seem to catch a break. On Tuesday (Feb. 3), the New England Patriots’ wide receiver was named in a civil lawsuit in Miami-Dade County. The suit accuses him of defamation and links him to an alleged assault tied to a dispute over a stolen luxury vehicle, according to TMZ.

The plaintiff, who says he previously worked with Diggs, claims the NFL star falsely accused him of stealing a Ferrari in 2024. According to the complaint, Diggs allegedly asked the man to help arrange transportation of the vehicle from Miami to New York and later to Houston. At some point after the move, the car was reported stolen.

Law enforcement later determined that the vehicle was taken by a third party, according to the lawsuit. Despite that finding, the plaintiff alleges that Diggs continued to tell people he was responsible for the theft, and as a result, damaged his reputation.

Beyond defamation, the suit includes claims of civil conspiracy, vicarious liability, and aiding and abetting assault and battery. The filing points to a December 2025 incident at a Miami nightclub, where the plaintiff says he was attacked by individuals connected to Diggs.

Court records cited in the lawsuit describe serious injuries, including torn knee ligaments and facial damage. Diggs’ brothers, Trevon Diggs and Darez Diggs, are also named as defendants.

The complaint further alleges a pattern of escalating confrontations. The plaintiff claims he received unwanted visits and threatening messages from people associated with Diggs. One text message included in the filing reportedly states that Diggs was “responsible and accountable for all actions of those around me,” which the plaintiff argues shows Diggs was aware of what was happening.

The man is seeking damages estimated to exceed $100,000. As of this writing, the claims have not been adjudicated, and Diggs has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

The filing comes as Diggs is already involved in another high-profile legal battle. In October 2025, he sued social media personality Christopher Blake Griffith, accusing him of defamation over what Diggs described as fabricated claims of sexual assault and an alleged plot to have Griffith killed.

In that case, Diggs denied any wrongdoing and alleged the influencer knowingly spread false information for online attention, tagging the NFL, the Patriots, and Diggs’ brand partners in the process. Griffith’s attorney has pushed back, previously claiming his client experienced “unwanted sexual advances,” an allegation Diggs disputes. That lawsuit remains ongoing.