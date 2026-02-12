‘They ain’t taking my fans’: Cardi B sounds off on ICE during tour kickoff

Last night Cardi B kicked off her “Little Miss Drama” tour with dance breaks, culturally aware performances, and a very special message for ICE. As the country continues to see an increased presence of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agents, the Bronx rapper made it very clear that her concerts are a safe space for attendees.

“B*tch, if ICE come in here we gonna jump they asses,” she said.”B*tch, I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch.”

“if ICE come in here we gone JUMP they assess, they ain’t taking MY fans BVTCH🙂‍↔️🙂‍↕️” OH EXACTLY CARDI B LMFAOOO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ppgn5H1YLI — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2026

Through the years, the “Bodak Yellow” star has celebrated her Dominican heritage and has used her platform to raise awareness on political issues. Last summer, the rapper called out President Trump’s “dictatorship vibe” as Los Angeles communities protested ICE raids. Similarly, Cardi B, who made a cameo in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, applauded the Puerto Rican star for standing up against ICE during his Grammy speech.

“I’m proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything,” she shared, per Complex. “It just feels like everything is aligned right now,” Cardi added. “It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos, we standing. They standing. We all standing.”

Now, in her first-ever solo arena tour, Cardi B is weaving her Hispanic culture into her performance. Following her opening night in Los Angeles, fan videos revealed various moments throughout the show in which the rapper celebrates Latin culture, like when she brings out flags of countries like Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Panama, hits a salsa dance break, and more.

Cardi B brung out the Latin flags during “Bodega Baddie” at her Little Miss Drama Tour.🥹🩷 pic.twitter.com/B4vlAhgkZ1 — ໊ (@BardisMedia) February 12, 2026

The “Little Miss Drama” tour is set to wrap on April 18 in Atlanta, GA.