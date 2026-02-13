More Iyanla: OWN orders two new specials from Iyanla Vanzant after success of ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’

Looks like OWN is ordering up more Iyanla Vanzant.

According to Variety, the network has greenlit two new specials for the Emmy Award winner and longtime spiritual life coach following the success of “Iyanla: The Inside Fix.” The series marked Vanzant’s return to television after four years, following the end of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” in 2021. The show premiered in 2012, spotlighting celebrities and challenging moments involving personal growth.

While details are scarce on what the two new specials will be about, production is set to begin in March.

“The response to ‘The Inside Fix’ has been nothing short of a blessing,” said Vanzant. “The series is a ministry of healing. Each story, each tear, each moment of truth is a sacred encounter with the human soul. When one soul speaks its truth, the frequency of truth expands through the collective. When one heart is cleansed, the vibration of wholeness ripples outward. Those who watch are not bystanders; they are participants in the collective healing process for themselves, their families, their communities and the world. It is not about fixing your life. It is about freeing your soul. No more surface solutions. This is where truth becomes transformation.”

In “The Inside Fix,” Vanzant offers deeper conversations and reflection on 12 of the most memorable episodes from the original series. Since its premiere earlier this year, “The Inside Fix” has been No. 1 on OWN for African-American women, which touts itself as the No. 1 cable network for African-American women on Saturdays.

Recently, Vanzant offered a bit of personal reflection. After the 2023 death of her youngest daughter, Nisa, Vanzant revealed why she didn’t attend her funeral, some 20 years after the death of her oldest daughter, Gemmia.

“Once I made the decision, because I made it from a place of love and care, I was okay with it,” the 72-year-old told “The Breakfast Club” in January. “I had my own thing with her. She was still gonna be dead the next day. I didn’t have to be there.”

Vanzant revealed to Tamron Hall that she had been prepared for the death of her youngest child, compared to the pain of losing her oldest to colon cancer.

“When I lost Nisa, I knew how to do it because I had already buried Gemmia,” she told Tamron Hall.

She added, “See, when I buried Gemmia, I didn’t know how to do it. I didn’t know how to be a woman burying a child. So when I lost Nisa — it’s been 115 days — when I lost Nisa, I knew how to do it. That’s grace. I knew how much to do. I knew who to call. I knew not to try to do everything by myself.”