Kelly Rowland has not heard the calls for a ‘DC5’ reunion: ‘We always talk about a DC3 reunion’

Kelly Rowland is no stranger to intriguing questions, especially when it comes to one of the greatest girl groups of all time.

During a chat with Complex to promote her film “Relationship Goals” with Method Man, the Grammy Award winner was asked about the possibility of a reunion tour with the original members of Destiny’s Child, or “DC5,” as most longtime fans of the group refer to them. Instead of fully committing to the possibility of LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson rejoining Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams, the “Stole” singer deflected.

“No,” Rowland said about hearing chatter about a DC5 reunion. “No, I haven’t! But we always talk about DC3 reunions, always. I talk about DC3 reunions all the time.”

The last time Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle shared the stage was in Las Vegas for one of the final dates of the “Cowboy Carter” tour in 2025. The moment marked the first time all three members of the trio version of Destiny’s Child shared the stage in more than seven years. Before that, all five women were spotted together backstage during a quiet moment of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour in 2023.

“It was a brief reunion at B’s last Renaissance tour when we all got together, which was so nice,” Rowland said. “It was so beautiful to be able to talk to the ladies, to be with them. I talk to LeToya all the time and it was a beautiful thing.”

If the reaction to the question seems on par for Rowland, consider that she and Michelle Williams have been asked consistently about the possibilities of a reunion.

While on the press run for “Relationship Goals,” Rowland has gotten vulnerable. During a conversation with ABC’s Linsey Davis, she detailed how she dealt with the grief of losing her mother while simultaneously preparing to welcome her son Titan into the world.

“To be honest, I’m grateful to have such wonderful, strong mothers next to me in my community,” she told Davis. “Strong women helped me get through that, whether they were mothers or not, to be honest. Whether it was to pat me on my back, to let me cry, to let me grieve, to not judge me when the grief came up.”

She added, “I remember one of my girlfriends just saying, ‘You just out here going about life, like nothing has happened. What is going on with you?’ And she looked at me, and I just broke.

“And I’m just happy that I have my Mama T, Bey, Solange, Angie, my list goes on and on, Yvette, my husband’s mother, Jackie, I love her so much. My husband’s sister, my sister-in-love, Dawn. I have a community of women. La La, I can literally name them all, but they’ve poured into me, and I’m just grateful for my shecosystem.”