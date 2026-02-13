Snoop Dogg allegedly gets into some security drama at Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg’s time as an Olympic ambassador has gone smoothly over the last few years. Whether it be commentating with Kevin Hart in 2021 or being fully engaged in Paris in 2024, the D-O-Double-G has fallen headfirst as one of the more memorable parts of the Games. However, it wasn’t all fun and games in Italy earlier this week.

On Wednesday (Feb. 11), the rapper and multi-hyphenate’s security detail allegedly got into it with Dutch speedskater Marianne Timmer, leading to Snoop being escorted out of the Milano Speed Skating Stadium after his security allegedly shoved Timmer while she waited to interview other athletes at the Games.

In a conversation with Dutch outlet Sportnieuws, Timmer recalled the incident as something out of the ordinary.

“I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer. I said, ‘Just act normal.’ It’s a really wide hall, about four metres. But then the guy came back, and I said, ‘What? Do I have to go through that wall or something?’” Timmer, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, said.

“He came back and started acting all up against me. Then I said something mean back: ‘I’m not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I’m waiting for Jennings de Boo. We want to see Joep (Wennermars), we want to talk to Kjeld (Nuis) for a moment.’”

Also Read:Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch ahead of 2026 Winter Games in Italy

In December, Team USA selected Snoop as an honorary coach. According to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Snoop’s role is as a volunteer tasked with “celebrating and supporting American athletes” off the competition stage.

“Team USA athletes are the real stars—I’m just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines,” said Coach Snoop. “This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that’s a win for me.”

Snoop’s role won’t stop with the Winter Olympics in Italy. He’ll also reprise his role for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.