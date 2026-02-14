Megan Thee Stallion opens up on the ‘comfort’ Klay Thompson brings her ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Houston rapper and the NBA star first went public in July 2025 and have been inseparable ever since.

By 
Feb 14, 2026
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS) Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t kidding when she said she was in her “Lover Girl” era.

The Houston rapper and Popeyes franchise owner opened up about her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson to People, fresh off celebrating his 36th birthday with a surprise party complete with a guest performance from Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony.

“Well, I don’t never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I’m not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to,” she told PEOPLE. “I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

The couple first became red-carpet official in July 2025, after subtle hints that they were dating while vacationing earlier in the summer. When asked how love found her while she wasn’t looking, the H-Town Hottie credits plenty of self-work and inner healing.

“I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me,” she said. “I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right.”

“This is one of the first times that I’ve ever been just overly comfortable,” Megan revealed: “I’m comfy, babe!”

Megan has been in public relationships before but none of those compared to the doting nature she’s bestowed upon Klay and vice versa. To that point, even Klay’s parents agree that their son is overly smitten with the multi-hyphenate.

Earlier this month, Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, joked that the cooking bestowed upon him would “make him fat.” In a TikTok video, he opened up on her cooking skills days after she shared a video of her cooking for both Thompson men.

“She can open up a cooking school. She could be a chef,” he said. “She’s one of the best cooks.”

In typical Dad fashion, Mychal left the best joke for his son: “You’re gonna be fat when y’all get married.”

