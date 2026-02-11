Megan Thee Stallion celebrates ‘KLAY DAY’ before heading to Milan to cover the 2026 Winter Olympics

While the rest of us were getting ready to get our lives during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, Megan Thee Stallion was celebrating “KLAY DAY,” her over-the-top, spare-no-expense birthday weekend for her partner, NBA player Klay Thompson. And it was a total blowout.

Based on footage from the weekend now circulating both online and on Megan’s social media posts, the celebration included a big bash with epic surprises, including a performance by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and a Michael Jackson impersonator, and his parents were on hand for the festivities.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the 30-year-old Grammy-winning rapper surprised the Dallas Mavericks player with a live performance at the epic party, according to clips circulating. In the footage, the “My Baby” rapper and the NBA star slow-danced together as the hip-hop group serenaded them with their hit “Crossroads.”

Krayzie Bone reposted a clip from the performance and thanked the couple for having them at the party. “S/O @klaythompson & @theestallion great vibes last night wish you both the best,” he wrote on Instagram.

The surprise was especially meaningful for Thompson, who, during a 2019 interview with GQ, revealed that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was the first concert he ever attended. Calling the legendary group his “favorite” while growing up, he added, “So when you hear me on the court, I’m definitely bumping a lot of Bone while I’m getting shots up.”

Another one of his passions, sailing, was honored with a sailor-themed cake.

But before the big party, Hot Girl Meg shared footage from a special, intimate beachside picnic earlier in the day. She donned a white polkadot halter dress for the occasion before changing into a fiery red gown for the party.

“The first half of KLAY DAY Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise,” she teased on Instagram ahead of the bash.

Thompson and Megan, born Megan Pete, first emerged as a couple in mid-2025 before hard-launching on the red carpet in July. Since then, they’ve kept fans updated with regular glimpses into their whirlwind life together.

KLAY DAY arrives in the middle of a busy season for the artist, who, on the heels of collaborating with the Westminster Dog Show and appearing in NBC’s new show “The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins” alongside Tracey Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, is headed to Milan to cover the 2026 Winter Olympics. While the lead Hottie told The Athletic she’s a fan of Milan during its warmer months, she’s excited to be covering the Winter Games as they unfold.

“I just feel like music and culture go hand-in-hand with sports,” she said. “Just being able to continue to merge those two audiences together, I hope that I’m able to continue to do that.”

She also said she’s looking forward to potentially gaining more “Hotties,” noting that while she knows many athletes across teams and beyond, their fans may not be familiar with her.

“I’m really going into the situation like just a complete fan, not Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “I don’t know if these people know me at all. Hopefully, when we get over here, we all get to know each other at the same time, and we create fans out of each other.”