The Obamas rise as Brandy’s national anthem sets the tone for NBA All-Star night

When Barack Obama and Michelle Obama rose to their feet inside Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, it wasn’t for a three-pointer or a fast-break dunk.

It was for Brandy.

The Grammy-winning R&B icon led June’s Diary in a stirring a cappella rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of tipoff at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night (Feb. 15). The performance, rich with layered harmonies and subtle vocal shifts, veered from the anthem’s traditional melody while remaining reverent. With no instruments to hide behind, Brandy’s voice carried the arena, June’s Diary building a choir-like swell beneath her.

The result was a moment of stillness in a night built for spectacle. And when the former president and first lady stood in ovation, the crowd followed.

President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QHheHJdEGL — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

This year’s All-Star Game marked the first-ever USA vs. the World format, featuring three teams in a round-robin tournament: Team USA Stars coached by J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons; Team USA Stripes led by Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs; and Team World under Darko Rajaković. Hosted by the Los Angeles Clippers and televised on NBC with streaming on Peacock, the 75th edition of the game leaned into global competition and star power.

But it was Black musical excellence that opened the night.

Brandy’s appearance comes amid a season of celebration for the singer. Last month, she received the Black Music Icon Award at the 2026 Recording Academy Honors, recognizing her decades of influence, innovation, and service in shaping contemporary R&B. In December, she wrapped her co-headlining “The Boy Is Mine” Tour with Monica, revisiting their 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit that defined an era.

Sunday’s anthem performance felt like an extension of that legacy: polished, controlled, and undeniably hers.

The energy carried onto the court. Anthony Edwards was named the Kia 2026 NBA All-Star MVP after leading Team Stars to victory. Edwards scored 32 points across three games, earning 10 of 14 media votes to take home the Kobe Bryant Trophy.

After the game, Edwards made it clear that his performance had a very specific audience in mind: his friend, Barack Obama.

“HE MY FAVORITE PERSON IN THE WORLD. WE WAS KICKING IT YESTERDAY. I TOLD HIM I WAS GONNA PUT ON A SHOW FOR HIM,” Edwards said.

The emotion behind Edwards’ quote underscored the weight of the moment. From Brandy’s soaring vocals to the Obamas’ standing ovation to a young superstar honoring someone close to him with an MVP performance, the night felt bigger than basketball.

For a few unforgettable minutes before the game even began, the arena belonged to Brandy. And judging by the Obamas on their feet, the moment landed exactly as it was meant to.