‘I gave you your out’: Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran get real about their relationship during his recovery

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran are sharing more about their relationship journey while Sanders was being treated for bladder cancer last year.

The pair were first rumored to be dating in February 2025 and their relationship came to public light when images of Tran showing up for the Pro Football Hall of Famer as he recovered from surgery in July.

In a new video shared to Sanders’ Instagram, the University of Colorado head football coach and the “Claws” actress share a vulnerable moment reflecting on his recovery.

“When I went through what I went through last year with the cancer, it triggered something in me to start living,” he said with Tran, 37, by his side as they ride what appears to be a train. He explained that work took up a significant portion of his time despite his children and girlfriend suggesting that he take time to enjoy life.

“Now it’s time for me to live, start enjoying the fruits of [my] labor,” he shared.

“I really don’t get to enjoy anything,” Coach Prime added. “I gotta start enjoying life, that’s what God is whispering to me.”

Tran interjected, stating that God brought her into his world “to help him live life and experience new things… to travel and to do different things.”

When Sanders asked her what other reasons she believed God brought them together, she answered, “Because he knew that we needed each other… especially last year.”

Tran added when Sanders, 58, told her that she didn’t have to stay to support him through his illness.

“I gave you your out,” he said. “This ain’t what you signed up for. You didn’t sign up for me to go through this… This is getting ready to be tough… I would not doubt you, I would not ridicule you, I would not be upset if you dip.”

Tran refused his suggestion, however.

“I believe that the time that God brought us together is for a reason and if I would’ve dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out,” she said. “It wasn’t something I was able to do. It was hard and it was difficult mentally to be able to see you have to go through that, to struggle.”

The couple just came off of a Valentine’s Day weekend celebration that involved time at the spa. Judging by this conversation, it looks like they’re building a relationship meant to last.