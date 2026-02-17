Barack Obama pays tribute to Jesse Jackson: ‘He laid the foundation’

Former President Barack Obama reacted to the death of Rev. Jesse Jackson, honoring the civil rights icon, whom he notably acknowledged “laid the foundation” for his historic election as America’s first Black president.

“Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson. For more than 60 years, Reverend Jackson helped lead some of the most significant movements for change in human history,” Obama said in a joint statement with former First Lady Michelle Obama in reaction to Jackson’s death at 84.

“From organizing boycotts and sit-ins, to registering millions of voters, to advocating for freedom and democracy around the world, he was relentless in his belief that we are all children of God, deserving of dignity and respect,” said Obama.

While Jackson is known as an organizer who helped lead nonviolent demonstrations against racism and segregation in the United States, one of his most palpable contributions to the country was running for president, both in 1984 and 1988, which expanded what the nation’s imagination of Black men’s ability to run and possibly obtain the highest office in the land.

“Reverend Jackson also created opportunities for generations of African Americans and inspired countless more, including us,” said Obama. “Michelle got her first glimpse of political organizing at the Jacksons’ kitchen table when she was a teenager.”

The former president said of Jackson’s presidential campaigns: “And in his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is encouraging the congregants of Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church to make a difference by voting during an hour-long speech July 10, 1994. Jackson is in Nashville to speak at the Family Re-Union Conference III moderated by Vice President Al Gore. 94then07 023

Obama’s tribute to and acknowledgement of Jackson’s role in paving the way for his historic 2008 victory are significant, given the two leaders’ complex relationship, despite their families’ closeness.

As journalist Abby Phillip and author of “A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power,” notes from researching Jackson’s life and career, “Their relationship was not great, and despite their Chicago ties and the family ties and all of that stuff, it’s complicated.”

During Obama’s 2008 campaign, Jackson was infamously caught on a hot mic slamming Obama for “talking down to Black people” and saying that he wanted to “cut his nuts off.” The civil rights leader challenged the then-candidate to place more “emphasis” on issues impacting Black Americans. However, Jackson, who was brought to tears the night Obama won the presidency, ultimately apologized for the hot mic moment.

“I think people acknowledge that Jesse Jackson and some degree of resentment played a role. I think the truth is, Obama allowed people, not him personally, but the fact of Obama was sort of a permission structure for people to sort of put Jesse Jackson to the side, or at least that’s how he felt,” explained Phillip. “I do think that some of that psychologically played a role..And I think that ego, right? Jesse Jackson wants to be remembered. He wants to be honored. He wants to be given his due. He didn’t always feel like he got it from both Obama and his team.”

Putting that past aside, President Obama said he and Mrs. Obama will always be “grateful” for Jackson’s “lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share.”

He added, “We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson family and everyone in Chicago and beyond who knew and loved him.”