Naomi Campbell speaks out as her name emerges in newly released Epstein documents: ‘Don’t come at me’

Naomi Campbell is again responding to questions about her past association with Jeffrey Epstein after her name surfaced in a new tranche of documents connected to the late financier and convicted sex offender.

The New York Times reported that the 55-year-old supermodel’s name appears in nearly 300 records released as part of federal investigations into Epstein’s network. Following the report, Campbell addressed the matter on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Feb. 15.

“I said it in 2019, and I’ll say it again now: don’t come at me when there is no wrongdoing on my part,” she wrote, per Complex, referencing the period when her name was first publicly linked to Epstein after his arrest.

“I stand in complete solidarity with the courageous survivors,” she added.

Her legal team also strongly rejected any suggestion of misconduct. While acknowledging that Campbell had known Epstein for years, including during the period after his 2008 conviction for soliciting minors, her attorneys said she was unaware of his “heinous” criminal behavior prior to his 2019 arrest and had no contact with him afterward.

“If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimized by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her,” her attorney, Martin Singer, told the New York Times.

The attorney further noted that Campbell was living in Moscow from 2008 to 2013 and “had no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender.”

The newly released materials, according to the New York Times, include references to Campbell in various correspondence and records, such as emails, address books, and scheduling notes. The documents indicate that she and Epstein were in contact over a period of years, with mentions of travel logistics, invitations to events, and meetings that were arranged through his longtime assistant. Some individuals have also claimed they saw Campbell at properties or gatherings associated with Epstein. However, there is no evidence in the files tying her to any criminal conduct, and she has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Campbell has maintained the same position since her name first became public in connection with Epstein in 2019.

At the time, she released a video statement condemning his actions.

“What he has done is indefensible,” she said. “When I heard it, it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else.”

She also reflected on her own experiences navigating unsafe spaces within the fashion industry as a young model.

“I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators,” Campbell said, noting that she was fortunate to have a support system that helped shield her. “I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life.”