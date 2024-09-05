Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour kick off New York Fashion Week with a spicy exchange of words

New York Fashion Week is back — and off to a spicy start! This week, during Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 17th annual fashion show and style awards, Naomi Campbell gracefully clapped back at comments made by Anna Wintour about the supermodel’s legendary tardiness.

Themed “Night of Legends,” the Black-owned fashion agency and advocacy group gathered industry stalwarts to pay homage to the trailblazers who have broken and redefined the boundaries of fashion. That evening, Wintour, Vogue’s longstanding editor-in-chief and Global Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast, was scheduled to present Campbell HFR’s Icon of the Year Award. However, the supermodel’s fashionably late arrival caused for a last-minute change of plans.

“I am a very punctual person,” Wintour said onstage at the award ceremony. “I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late.”

The Vogue veteran went on to praise Campbell for being “bold, bright and entirely, unquestionably herself” and “a fashion godmother to generations of young models and designers,” per USA Today and Women’s Wear Daily. Shortly after singing Campbell’s praises, Wintour reportedly had to leave the event to attend the U.S. Open. So, when Campbell eventually arrived, fellow honoree Samira Nasr, Harper’s Bazaar’s first Black editor-in-chief, presented the model with her award.

Wasting no time, the model started her speech with a clapback to Wintour’s shady comments.

“I have to speak my truth, I’ve always been unapologetically truthful, right? Yes, Naomi’s always late,” she said jokingly. “But I believe in my higher power, and I want to thank my higher power for having me be here… I want to say this: Everything is meant to work out the way it’s meant to work out; it wasn’t my choice to have the other lady [Anna Wintour]. I’d much rather have this, so thank you.”

In addition to being the guest of honor, this year’s HFR fashion show spotlighted Campbell’s ongoing partnership with Hugo Boss and its new Naomi x Boss 2.0 capsule collection. And while the supermodel and fashion activist matched Wintour’s energy in her opening remarks, she went on to thank Vogue’s editor and other industry leaders in her speech.

“We must still say thank you to Anna Wintour, as she did take the time to come here and give me the award even though I wasn’t here. So thank you…for your support in my career from 1987, meeting a young Black girl from South London in British Vogue offices and taking a chance in giving me a shoot,” she added, per USA Today. “And so I thank you for your influence and your continuing support in pushing fashion forward also.”

Celebrating both the legacy and future of fashion, HFR’s “Night of Legends” also honored Nasr, who received the “Editor of the Year” Award from her close friend, actress Tracee Ellis Ross. Similarly, Teyana Taylor received the Virgil Abloh award for her innovative influence on culture and style, and costume designer and longtime Beyoncé collaborator Shiona Turni received the Stylist of the Year award. Following the awards, Black brands, including Aaron Potts’ A. Potts label, LaTouché and Nicole Benefield, took center stage, showcasing their designs on the runway.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition,” Campbell said, concluding her speech. “I don’t see it as accumulation. Rather, I see it as a call to action. Yes, our industry has made strides, but we still have a long way to go.”