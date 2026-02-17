Quinton Aaron making progress in recovery from spinal stroke, disappointed ‘spiritual wife’ is married to another man

Quinton Aaron‘s recovery from a spinal stroke suffered at his Atlanta-area home last month has taken a good turn.

According to TMZ, the “Blind Side” actor is alert and regaining basic motor functions, such as writing and solving puzzles, and has even regained feeling and movement in his legs. While that is a major positive for the actor, there is one development he wants to make clear: he wants no contact with the woman who claimed to be his wife.

“I do NOT want to see Margaret at all,” Aaron has said repeatedly, according to his family.

Weeks ago, it was revealed that Margarita Aaron was found to be his “spiritual wife” and was still legally married to another man. The revelation prompted her to be barred from his hospital room.

“I’m OK with it. I’m at peace with this,” she told US Weekly. “Quinton and I pray a lot and believe in God and believe in a higher power. I can feel his presence telling me this will work itself out.”

Aaron says he’ll explain everything in “full detail” soon.

The latest update follows a series of strange revelations regarding the actor after he fell in his Atlanta home in late January while trying to walk up the stairs. He was hospitalized and placed on life support as doctors determined he suffered a spinal stroke and a blood infection. His family was fully unaware of how long he and Margaret had been an item, as the woman claims she and Aaron have been together since December 2024.

“We have raised some suspicions about the legitimacy of Quinton and Margarita’s marriage to each other, as well as her legitimacy as a registered nurse,” the family said. “We have found some alarming details.”

As he began his healing process, the family shared the news that Margarita had married another man, reportedly leaving the actor devastated. He remains focused on his recovery, surrounded by trusted loved ones.